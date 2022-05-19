Why You Should Expect More Bling Empire Sooner Rather Than Later

Watch : Kim Lee RESTRICTS Bling Empire Co-Star's Kevin Krieder's DMs

Bling Empire season two isn't done shining just yet.

We've barely had time to recover from the second season of the glamorous Netflix reality series, and now cast member Christine Chiu is teasing that there's more to come.

"There's so much more and there's light at the end of the tunnel," Christine told E! News. "There's light in the form of international trips that are filled with heart and laughter and bling. It was a rocky period. Season 2A is a rocky period and we kind of get our footing back in Season 2B. So, to be continued..."

Bling Empire dropped an eight-episode second season on May 13 and we thought that was all we were getting. But the promise of even more drama from Christine, Kim Lee, Kane Lim and co.? Sign us up!

While parts of season two focused on Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee's pending nuptials, don't expect to see them in the new episodes. The two unceremoniously left the show after cast member Kelly Mi Li accused Jessey of having "another family."