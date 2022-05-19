Nikki's Romantic Troubles on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Are Relatable AF

Watch : Nikki Glaser Doesn't Want to Turn Into the Girl Guys Hate

Prepare for May 22's all-new episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? to hit you where it hurts.

As this sneak peek shows, Nikki Glaser is getting candid about her love life—and unfortunately for many of us, her struggles are all too relatable. Perhaps her dad can provide some insight? The pair is kayaking in the clip when she suddenly asks, "When did you know mom was the one?"

But before he can answer, the comedian quickly adds, "When you got her pregnant?"

Jokes aside, Nikki is trying for a serious moment. To prove it, she quickly launches additional questions like, "How soon did you ask if she wanted to have kids?" and "How do you deal with conflict with mom? Do you tell her right away?"

The latter is definitely weighted, as Nikki explains that she wants to be more forthcoming in relationships. "I do keep my mouth shut a lot of times," she says. "When it's someone I don't like romantically, I can stand up for myself anytime. But when it's a romantic pursuit, it becomes literally impossible because I just am so awkward when it comes to romance."