Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Love Story Deserves a Round of Applause

Grab your umbrella because congratulatory messages for Rihanna are pouring in.

The singer, 34, has welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, 33, multiple outlets report. E! News has reached out to both stars' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

The news comes less than four months after fans learned of RiRi's pregnancy. The Fenty Beauty mogul was shining bright like a diamond when she bared her baby bump during a stroll through New York in January. Fans continued to have love on the brain as Rihanna served one amazing maternity look after another.

As for Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky, the two go way back (yes, we're still thinking about their "Cockiness" remix in 2011 and "Fashion Killa" video in 2013). The pair sparked romance rumors for years, and reignited dating speculation after news of Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, broke in 2020.

And while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially played coy about their relationship status, they confirmed their romance with PDA-packed date nights and made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2021.