How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Preparing for Their Italian Wedding

Keeping up with newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is turning into a global affair.

Less than a week after getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif., the couple is now headed to Italy for a grand wedding ceremony that can only be described as a la dolce vita dream.

According to a source close to Kourtney, the Poosh founder is "very excited" that her big celebration is just days away. And far from being an unofficial bridezilla, the 43-year-old is just enjoying every minute of the experience.

"Kourtney has been very relaxed leading up to the wedding and has been in a great mood," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "She's just happy and so in love with Travis and isn't stressed about the details. They are very excited to start this next chapter in their lives and make it even more official."

As for why Kourtney chose Italy for the special ceremony, the source said The Kardashians star felt like it was the ideal place to merge both her and Travis' families into one.