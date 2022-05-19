You’ll Never Guess Where Kim Kardashian Learned She Passed the Baby Bar

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

The world is Kim Kardashian's lobster…literally!

During the May 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kim learned that she had officially passed California's Baby Bar exam on her fourth attempt in a very unexpected location: the parking lot of a Red Lobster.

While celebrating the news on FaceTime with friends, including her law professor Chuck Shonholtz, Kim revealed, "I'm at Red Lobster. North [West] won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I'm in the car being like, ‘I can't wait any longer.'"

The SKIMS founder then cheered, "Holy s--t! Sorry girls. We did it!"

Before finding out the good news, Kim and North were out to eat with friends at the popular seafood chain. However, after learning that her results had been posted online, they all quickly moved to Kim's car to hear whether she had passed the exam.

"I go in the car because, if I'm upset, I don't want to have everyone stare," Kim explained in a confessional. "You're only allowed to take the Baby Bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don't then this law school journey is over for me."