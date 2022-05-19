Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes BABY With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has got love on the brain after giving birth to her first baby.

She and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their first child together on May 13, multiple outlets have confirmed. The singer has reportedly given birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles.

After keeping quiet about the news from the public for months, the "Love on the Brain" singer confirmed her pregnancy in January.

In photos obtained by E! News at the time, Rihanna and A$AP were seen going for a stroll in New York City, with the singer baring her bump through a long pink coat and low-rise jeans. The iconic outfit was the first of many fashionable maternity looks.

In February, Rihanna made her first red-carpet debut since revealing she was pregnant at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event. At the time, the mom-to-be told E!'s Justin Sylvester that it was tough to keep the news a secret from her inner circle.