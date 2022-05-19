Nicola Coughlan Teases a "New Man" Joining the Bridgerton Cast

Do you burn for new Bridgerton details? Well then, we have good news for you, dear readers.
While speaking with E! News at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event on May 18, Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton's season three leading lady, dropped a tidbit that would make Lady Whistledown proud.
"I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."
Who could this man be? Well, since the Bridgerton show isn't afraid to stray from the book series it's based on, we don't want to rush into making any assumptions.
What we do know is that season three is inspired by Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which has Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as the main couple. Seasons one and two told the love stories of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), respectively.
And, according to Coughlan, production is already underway for the next installment. "We've already started because it takes such a long time. They make every single costume from scratch, including for all the supporting artists," she explained. "I saw a picture of [Newton] from a fitting today and they've taken him from boyband to leading man in a major way."
That's not the only change to expect, as Coughlan let it slip that season three is "gonna be a lot different." Specifically, Coughlan, who said she received an "overview" of the plot, promised that her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."
Nonetheless, a lot is still up in the air, as the Bridgerton actress admitted that "a lot of it gets rewritten until the last moment."
So, be sure to keep reading for everything we know about season three of Bridgerton!