The Cast of Bling Empire Reveals Which Major Celeb Is "Obsessed" With the Show

When you live as luxuriously as the cast of Bling Empire, you're bound to have some famous friends.
Hot off the show's season two premiere on May 13, the cast of the Netflix reality series revealed the biggest names messaging them on the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, including a particular singer who loves her diamonds.
"No one's bigger than Rihanna, I'm sorry," said Kane Lim, who became friends with the Grammy winner over DMs. "She's actually really sweet, and I'm like, ‘How do you have time to respond to me when you have like 100 million followers?'"
He added, "She loves the show, by the way. She loves—obsessed with it."
It's all about who you know in Hollywood, and Kane's friendship with Rihanna led him to become the first Southeast Asian face of her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. But the "Diamonds" singer isn't the cast's only musical connection.
"She's like super good friends with Diddy," Kane said about his co-star Kim Lee, who clarified that her social media interactions with the artist—and also Rob Kardashian—were simply platonic.
"It wasn't like trying to like hit on him or anything," Kim explained. "It was maybe just like, meet your friends and saying ‘Hi.'"
When it comes to the cast's personal DM use, they all agreed that Kim is the most glued to her phone. "I am so busy," Kim retorted. "I am booked and busy, so you're absolutely wrong."
While Kim chats with most of the cast over DMs, she joked that there's one cast member who she often restricts messages from: Kevin Kreider.
"Kevin is actually in general," Kim said about his current DM standing. "I move him back and forth sometimes."
Though he can't always get messages through to Kim, Kevin is receiving just as many NSFW messages of his own.
"That's how you know you've made it in Hollywood, right," Kevin said, "when you get girls sending you naked photos and videos?"
But if anyone's planning on sending a thirst trap his way anytime soon, Kelly Mi Li has a special warning: "If you DM Kevin sexy pictures, we're all gonna see it."
Bling Empire season two is streaming now on Netflix.