The Cast of Bling Empire Reveals Which Major Celeb Is "Obsessed" With the Show

Watch : Kim Lee RESTRICTS Bling Empire Co-Star's Kevin Krieder's DMs

When you live as luxuriously as the cast of Bling Empire, you're bound to have some famous friends.

Hot off the show's season two premiere on May 13, the cast of the Netflix reality series revealed the biggest names messaging them on the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, including a particular singer who loves her diamonds.

"No one's bigger than Rihanna, I'm sorry," said Kane Lim, who became friends with the Grammy winner over DMs. "She's actually really sweet, and I'm like, ‘How do you have time to respond to me when you have like 100 million followers?'"

He added, "She loves the show, by the way. She loves—obsessed with it."

It's all about who you know in Hollywood, and Kane's friendship with Rihanna led him to become the first Southeast Asian face of her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. But the "Diamonds" singer isn't the cast's only musical connection.

"She's like super good friends with Diddy," Kane said about his co-star Kim Lee, who clarified that her social media interactions with the artist—and also Rob Kardashian—were simply platonic.