15 Surprising Under $20 Finds From West Elm’s Sale Section

Believe it or not, you can find cute home must-haves at West Elm for less than $20, and we've rounded those up for you.

Want to upgrade your home but you're on a budget? We've got a roundup of home deals we just know you're going to love!

Believe it or not, West Elm has an amazing sale and clearance section where you can find deals up to 75% off. We're talking stylish and functional must-haves for your living room, kitchen, bathroom and outdoor space. Whether you're moving to a new place in the upcoming months or you just want to refresh your home before summer begins, it's the perfect time to check out West Elm's sale and clearance section. There are so many items on sale, you're guaranteed to find something you love. 

Even better, West Elm put together an entire section dedicated to deals under $20. Yes, under $20! You can find some really chic things that can instantly elevate your space like these gorgeous metal wall planters or these sleek glass and wood canisters that act as both containers and decor. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite under $20 deals and styles from West Elm's sale and clearance section. Check those out below. 

Memorial Day Sales & Deals 2022: Your Guide to the Best Early Deals on Fashion, Beauty, Home & More

Organic Porcelain Pasta Bowl Sets - Set of 4

These pasta bowls are part of West Elm's Organic Shaped collection and were designed to be a "modern take o classic dinnerware." You'll notice that the "imperfectly" rounded edges differ from plate to plate, making it totally unique. These come in five colors, and the Frost Gray set will give you the best deal. 

$42
$20
West Elm

Bright Ceramicist Ceramic Vases

These gorgeous colorful vases come in a fun variety of shapes and sizes. Right now, you can snag the bud vase for just $15. 

$24
$15
West Elm

Marble & Brass Wine Coaster

If you'll be entertaining this summer, marble and brass wine coaster is a must-have. Such a classy addition to your set up! 

$20
$15
West Elm

Hand-Spun Jute Rug

This rug was hand spun by artisans in India, and the jute has tons of texture and some color variation so no two rugs are exactly the same. It's originally $35, but you can get it today for just $20. 

$35
$20
West Elm

Soft Corded Oversized Lumbar Pillow Cover

Now here's one of the best deals we've seen! You can snag this oversized, handwoven lumbar pillow cover, originally $60, for just $15. 

$60
$15
West Elm

Radiant Cut Glassware

Speaking of summer entertaining, these radiant glasses would be perfect for juices, lemonades or cocktails. They're on sale for $6 a piece, but you can save even more by getting a set of four for just $30. 

$13
$6
West Elm

Glass Kitchen Canisters with Wood Tops

These sleek glass containers are stylish and functional. They come in multiple sizes and sale prices start at just $15. 

$30
$15
West Elm

Organic Tassel Stripe Bath Mat, Freshwater Blue, 20-inch x 34-inch

This cute and supersoft bath mat was designed to turn up the "boho vibes" in your bathroom. It's originally $40, but you can snag it today for 50% off. 

$40
$20
West Elm

Hammered Metal Planters

This metal planter is so chic, it'll immediately give your space the touch of glam it deserves. It's originally $39, but you can snag it today for $20. Such a good deal! 

$39
$20
West Elm

Yamazaki Luxe Tissue Case & Tray

This luxe tissue case and tray was designed for small spaces. It's such a clean way to hold tissues, plus the tray on top is a great bonus for holding jewelry and other small items. Right now, you can get it for just $15. 

$30
$15
West Elm

Metal Wallscape Planters

These metal wnllscape planters were made to instantly transform your greenery into works of art. There are two sizes to choose from and both are on sale for less than $25. 

$30
$15
West Elm

Color Pop Trays

These versatile acacia wood trays were designed to be a "modern take" on vanity accessories. There are three colors to choose from, and you can make it fun by mixing things up with different colors. Right now, they're on sale for $15. 

$26
$15
West Elm

Bedside Carafe & Glass Set

With this handy bedside carafe and glass set, you no longer have to take a trip to the kitchen late night when you need a glass of water. It's right there next to you! Right now, you can get this for your home for just $20. 

$25
$20
West Elm

Papier-Mache Trinket Trays

These lovely hand colored trinket trays are great for putting keys jewelry and more. Your can get one for just $15. These also make great gifts!

$18
$15
West Elm

Art in the Forest Handpainted Cachepots - Herringbone

This hand painted and hand glazed cachepot was inspired by traditional South African designs. It's a West Elm best-seller that's versatile and could easily fit into anyone home. Best part is, it's originally $29, but you can get it today for $15. 

$29
$15
West Elm

