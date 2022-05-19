Exclusive

Find Out Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Is a Member of the Mile-High Club

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast gets NSFW in this exclusive sneak-peek clip of May 22's new episode.

The Big Apple is not ready for these peaches.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is headed to New York City on May 22's all-new episode, and things are already getting wild in E! News' exclusive sneak peek. 

In town to see Kandi Burruss' Broadway show, the group is settling into their hotel when Todd Tucker, Kandi's husband, suggests they play a game to determine who will stay in the penthouse suite. Mind you, they've just been given gift bags with a special surprise courtesy of Kandi's intimacy line, Bedroom Kandi. None of the ladies reveal what exactly that surprise is, but their chatter gives us a good guess.

As Kenya Moore teases, "I think Shereé [Whitfield] might have a little visitor tomorrow. I think Tyrone is gonna be controlling that thang."

Kandi also hints that things between Shereé and her boyfriend might get, erm, buzzing, adding, "We can give Tyrone your remote!"

So in keeping with the conversation's theme, it only makes sense for the penthouse competition to be NSFW. "We want to know," Kandi begins, "who has the best sex story." 

Todd starts to list off examples of interesting premises like an "exotic location," but Sanya Richards-Ross quickly chimes in.

"We have on the plane," she says, pointing to her husband, Aaron Ross, across the table, "on the way to Dubai!"

The confession, along with Kandi's comment about Sanya and Aaron being official members of "the mile-high club," earns the couple a round of applause. 

Drew Sidora isn't buying it, though. As she says in a confessional, "I feel like Sanya has never had sex outside her bed, to be honest."

True or not, will the story be enough to earn Sanya and Aaron the penthouse suite? Tune in to The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on Bravo to find out.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

