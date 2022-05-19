Harry Styles Responds to Rumored Connection Between His and Taylor Swift’s Songs “Daylight”

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

Harry Styles is shedding some light on the inspiration behind his one of his latest singles.

On May 18, the "As It Was" singer stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss his upcoming third album, titled Harry's House. Ahead of the album's May 20 release date, the 28-year-old played a few tracks from it, including "Daylight."

After hearing the track, host Howard Stern mentioned a fan theory online that "Daylight" could be somehow linked to Taylor Swift's 2019 song of the same name. As it turns out, Harry didn't have any time when it came to any romantic speculation about the track. He jokingly replied, "Here we go."

When pressed by the host if the song was really about Taylor, Harry immediately shut down the idea.

"You're reading too much into it," he responded. "You know I'd love to tell you that you're spot on, but I can't. No, sorry."