Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Landed Role in The Devil Wears Prada

Watch : "The Devil Wears Prada" Turns 15!: Live From E! Rewind

Gisele Bündchen almost missed out on being in one of the most-quoted movies of all time.



In a video for British Vogue shared to its YouTube channel on May 18 (for their Life in Looks series), the supermodel revealed the story behind her role in the 2006 blockbuster The Devil Wears Prada. Gisele memorably appeared as Serena, one of the stiletto-wearing "clackers" who work at the fictional Runway magazine.

"I was flying from Los Angeles and the lady who was writing this movie [Aline Brosh McKenna] came to me," Gisele recalled. "And she said, ‘I'm doing this movie, Devil Wears Prada, and it's all about fashion and everything. And I'm getting some models to act on it.'"



However, as Gisele explained, she initially turned down the offer. "I'm like, ‘No, I'm not interested,'" she said, adding, "‘I'm not gonna play a model, I do that every day.'"

Fortunately, she changed her mind and decided to go for it after all—but that didn't mean she didn't have her reservations. As Gisele explained, "I am not an actress, I never had an acting class."