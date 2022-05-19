Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Landed Role in The Devil Wears Prada

Gisele Bündchen almost missed out on being in one of the most-quoted movies of all time.
In a video for British Vogue shared to its YouTube channel on May 18 (for their Life in Looks series), the supermodel revealed the story behind her role in the 2006 blockbuster The Devil Wears Prada. Gisele memorably appeared as Serena, one of the stiletto-wearing "clackers" who work at the fictional Runway magazine.
"I was flying from Los Angeles and the lady who was writing this movie [Aline Brosh McKenna] came to me," Gisele recalled. "And she said, ‘I'm doing this movie, Devil Wears Prada, and it's all about fashion and everything. And I'm getting some models to act on it.'"
However, as Gisele explained, she initially turned down the offer. "I'm like, ‘No, I'm not interested,'" she said, adding, "‘I'm not gonna play a model, I do that every day.'"
Fortunately, she changed her mind and decided to go for it after all—but that didn't mean she didn't have her reservations. As Gisele explained, "I am not an actress, I never had an acting class."
Referring to the unbelievable cast, she continued, "It was Meryl Streep, [who] I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway—all of them [are] incredible... So, I was like okay, ‘I hope I don't screw this up.'"
As moviegoers will note, she didn't, of course, and the rest is history. In fact, this piece of history has even shown up unexpectedly in the present.
"It's funny because my daughter [Vivian, 9] was [at] some friend's house," the 41-year-old recalled about her child, whose dad is Tom Brady. "She's like, ‘Mom, I saw you in a movie. You were wearing glasses. Was that you?'... It was cute to have my daughter recognizing me for the two seconds I was on screen."
But that's not only secret we've learned about the movie, for more that will not bore you, keep reading: