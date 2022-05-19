Brian Austin Green Reveals He Lost 20 Pounds Amid “Rough” Bowel Disease Battle

Brian Austin Green and pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess opened up about how his most recent ulcerative colitis flare-up led to drastic weight loss. Find out how he’s doing now.

By Tamantha Gunn May 19, 2022 4:23 PMTags
Beverly Hills, 90210Brian Austin GreenGood Morning AmericaCelebritiesSharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green is not fighting his battle with ulcerative colitis alone.

The 90210's pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess was by his side to support him during a May 19 appearance on Good Morning America, where he opened up about how his diagnosis has affected his health after he suffered from an intense flare-up last month that lasted six-and-a-half weeks. 

"I've dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times," he said. "It's a real rough experience. And Sharna had never experienced it at all."

The Dancing With the Stars pro said she "didn't realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and I watched weight drop off him," as Brian chimed in, saying he "lost like 20 pounds."

Though there is no cure for ulcerative colitis—a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that creates inflammation and ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine—Brian said that he is managing the illness by avoiding dairy and gluten. The new dietary restrictions have helped the Terminator actor ease the symptoms, which can include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cramping, fatigue and weight loss.

photos
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

"As long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back," he said. "I would eat food and ... it was like my body didn't process any of it. It's such a battle."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

On April 13, Brian went public with his diagnosis by sharing a video message on Instagram after fans noticed he had been missing from social media for weeks. He shared that the six-and-a-half-week flare-up "wasn't very fun" and thanked Sharna for being there to take care of him and his kids—Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 19, with ex and 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

BENS / BACKGRID

"I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said. "But I'm back now I'm feeling good. It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

Latest News

Get $140 Worth of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Makeup for Just $39

Yes, Faith Hill Really Slapped Tim McGraw on 1883

Exclusive

Bling Empire Cast Shares Which Celeb's "Obsessed" With the Show

Harry Styles Responds to Fan Theory About His and Taylor Swift's Songs

Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Landed Devil Wears Prada Role

Brian Austin Green Says He Lost 20 Pounds Amid Bowel Disease Battle

Umbrella Academy Season 3: See Cazzie David & Others in Action