Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: See Cazzie David and the Other New Stars in Action

The Umbrella Academy heroes have received a less-than-warm welcome upon their return to the present day.
In the first trailer for season three of Netflix's action drama, the heroes—including Viktor, previously Vanya, (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher)—are met with a harsh reality: Their time jumping has caused a time paradox, resulting in the erasure of their beloved superhero school.
What's even wilder? Their super shoes have been filled by the Sparrow Academy, which includes Justin H. Min as Ben and Umbrella Academy newcomers Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.
And, as we can see in the trailer, this new crime-fighting squad is just as formidable as the Umbrella Academy. But are they better?
"They're all d--kheads," Diego laments to his siblings.
Yet, as Luther points out, the Sparrows are "d--kheads who can fight."
Nonetheless, Viktor is certain that he can outpower the Sparrows, warning the leader, "I ended the world. Twice. And you? You're just meat and spandex."
There's also a scene where Cazzie's character gets punched in the face by Five. So, it's still up for debate which team is better.
Super sibling rivalry aside, the Umbrella Academy gang must contend with the impending end of the world—again. According to the streamer, the crew is also "dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe" in season three.
"Essentially, we're screwed," Five tells the team in the trailer.
What's new there, right?
For a peek at what's to come, watch the new trailer above and keep reading for first-look photos from season three.
The Umbrella Academy season three premieres June 22 on Netflix.