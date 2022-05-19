RHOBH's Erika Jayne Gives a Health Update on Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

According to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne, her 82-year-old ex Tom Girardi isn't getting any better. Hear the latest update on his health amid his ongoing legal woes.

By Allison Crist May 19, 2022 3:51 PMTags
TVReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveErika JayneNBCU
Watch: RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Is Single & Ready to Mingle!

Erika Jayne has some not-so-great news about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the May 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen asked about the status of her 82-year-old ex's health. "Tom lives in a memory care facility," Erika, 50, revealed. "I can only say decline and further decline. It will not get better."

According to the "Pretty Mess" singer, Tom is not even fully aware of his ongoing legal troubles. Asked by Andy if the former lawyer knows "that the chickens have come home to roost"—a reference to the multiple lawsuits accusing Tom and his company of fraud and embezzlement— Erika responded, "He thinks he's still practicing law."

The former couple doesn't regularly keep in touch, but Erika admitted that Tom calls her from time to time. "It lasts about five seconds," she said of their phone conversations. 

photos
A Complete Timeline of All the Off-Screen RHOBH Drama

In trying to make sense of why so many people had yet to reach out to her, Erika recalled a conversation she had with The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, whose husband, Richard, passed away in 2011. "Long before any of this had ever happened, she told me about when her husband died and no one contacted her," Erika said. "And I kind of feel the same way. Tom's not dead, yet legally he is dead, as ugly as that sounds."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

Returning to the subject of Tom's alleged crimes, Andy pointed out that Dorinda's late husband "was not a Bernie Madoff type." 

"My husband may or may not be," Erika responded. "They're still investigating. I'm not defending him, but I'm also taking care of myself at the same time. I saw Tom do a lot of good things for people so you think some of those people perhaps would be like, 'Hey Erika, how are you doing?' but that has not happened."

She did hear from some of her fellow Bravolebrities, though. According to Erika, Dorinda and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss all got in touch as she and Tom began making headlines in Nov. 2020; first for Erika filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage, and then for being named in racketeering and embezzlement lawsuits.

photos
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Taglines

"When I think about the women that reached out to me during this really dark moment in my life—and I really appreciate it, I really do—those are the women that come to mind," Erika said, noting that there may have been others, but that her conversations with Dorinda, Kenya and Kandi have stuck with her the most.

Hear more from Erika in the above WWHL interview.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

Latest News

Get $140 Worth of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Makeup for Just $39

Yes, Faith Hill Really Slapped Tim McGraw on 1883

Exclusive

Bling Empire Cast Shares Which Celeb's "Obsessed" With the Show

Harry Styles Responds to Fan Theory About His and Taylor Swift's Songs

Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Landed Devil Wears Prada Role

Brian Austin Green Says He Lost 20 Pounds Amid Bowel Disease Battle

Umbrella Academy Season 3: See Cazzie David & Others in Action