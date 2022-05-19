RHOBH's Erika Jayne Gives a Health Update on Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne has some not-so-great news about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the May 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen asked about the status of her 82-year-old ex's health. "Tom lives in a memory care facility," Erika, 50, revealed. "I can only say decline and further decline. It will not get better."
According to the "Pretty Mess" singer, Tom is not even fully aware of his ongoing legal troubles. Asked by Andy if the former lawyer knows "that the chickens have come home to roost"—a reference to the multiple lawsuits accusing Tom and his company of fraud and embezzlement— Erika responded, "He thinks he's still practicing law."
The former couple doesn't regularly keep in touch, but Erika admitted that Tom calls her from time to time. "It lasts about five seconds," she said of their phone conversations.
In trying to make sense of why so many people had yet to reach out to her, Erika recalled a conversation she had with The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, whose husband, Richard, passed away in 2011. "Long before any of this had ever happened, she told me about when her husband died and no one contacted her," Erika said. "And I kind of feel the same way. Tom's not dead, yet legally he is dead, as ugly as that sounds."
Returning to the subject of Tom's alleged crimes, Andy pointed out that Dorinda's late husband "was not a Bernie Madoff type."
"My husband may or may not be," Erika responded. "They're still investigating. I'm not defending him, but I'm also taking care of myself at the same time. I saw Tom do a lot of good things for people so you think some of those people perhaps would be like, 'Hey Erika, how are you doing?' but that has not happened."
She did hear from some of her fellow Bravolebrities, though. According to Erika, Dorinda and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss all got in touch as she and Tom began making headlines in Nov. 2020; first for Erika filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage, and then for being named in racketeering and embezzlement lawsuits.
"When I think about the women that reached out to me during this really dark moment in my life—and I really appreciate it, I really do—those are the women that come to mind," Erika said, noting that there may have been others, but that her conversations with Dorinda, Kenya and Kandi have stuck with her the most.
Hear more from Erika in the above WWHL interview.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)