Step Inside Travis Barker's "Zen" Calabasas Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker might live a rockstar lifestyle, but his home is full of peace and tranquility.

For Architectural Digest's May issue, the Blink-182 rocker took fans inside his Calabasas, Calif. home where he spends time with his children—Alabama, 16, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Landon, 18, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her three child­ren—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Though Travis has owned the home for 15 years, he decided that it was time to revive the décor. His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, suggested that he reach out to celebrity designer Waldo Fernandez for help refreshing the inside of his home.

"I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work," the drummer told Architectural Digest of his initial meeting with Waldo. "We connected immediately."

The renowned designer told the publication that Travis wanted a home that would allow him to "be at peace with himself." Waldo said he used a toned-down color scheme and added "tailored ensembles of linen-covered upholstery, warm wood accent pieces heavy on patina, and custom furnishings inspired by midcentury classics."