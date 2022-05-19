Step Inside Travis Barker's "Zen" Calabasas Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

When Travis Barker isn’t on the road, he and his wife Kourtney Kardashian and their blended family are relaxing in his California home. See inside the Calabasas abode below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 19, 2022 2:39 PMTags
Real EstateTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Travis Barker might live a rockstar lifestyle, but his home is full of peace and tranquility. 

For Architectural Digest's May issue, the Blink-182 rocker took fans inside his Calabasas, Calif. home where he spends time with his children—Alabama, 16, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Landon, 18, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her three child­ren—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Though Travis has owned the home for 15 years, he decided that it was time to revive the décor. His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, suggested that he reach out to celebrity designer Waldo Fernandez for help refreshing the inside of his home.

"I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work," the drummer told Architectural Digest of his initial meeting with Waldo. "We connected immediately."

The renowned designer told the publication that Travis wanted a home that would allow him to "be at peace with himself." Waldo said he used a toned-down color scheme and added "tailored ensembles of linen-covered upholstery, warm wood accent pieces heavy on patina, and custom furnishings inspired by midcentury classics."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

The new look is much different than what Travis is used to, however, it's perfect for him and his wife to raise their blended family.

"I've had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling," the musician said. "But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney's kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories."

CHRISTOPHER STURMAN/AD

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

3

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

Aside from the updated design, Travis is also making sure the Poosh founder's three children have enough space to feel comfortable in his home. He told Architectural Digest that he is making plans to convert his studio into a bunk room. 

CHRISTOPHER STURMAN/AD

"In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have," he told the publication. "Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

3

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

Latest News

Update!

The 15 Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products To Help You Beat the Heat.

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Tovala Sale: The Oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Now $49

Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early

Exclusive

How Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Brief Breakup Made Them Stronger

Riverdale Ending After Season 7

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Why She Skipped Reunion