Riverdale Ending After Season 7

Watch : Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek

It's time to say goodbye to Archie and the crew.

Because on May 19, The CW announced that Riverdale is coming to an end after its seventh season. The final season will premiere this midseason in 2023.

In a press release, Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, described Riverdale as an "iconic" series that has "shaped and defined popular culture."

Based on the famous Archie Comics, Riverdale is currently in its sixth season and features a star-studded cast, including KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge. And back in December, Reinhart hinted that season seven, which was announced in March, would be the show's last.

"We're hoping for a season seven," the actress said at the time during an Instagram Live, according to Decider, "And then that will probably be the last one."