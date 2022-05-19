Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claim She "Faked" COVID to Skip Reunion

Watch : Christine Quinn Reveals Her Future on Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn is letting the sun set on the rumors about her recent health diagnosis.

During a May 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Selling Sunset star told host Andy Cohen that she "absolutely did have COVID" when she skipped out on the Netflix show's season five reunion that aired May 6.

Though Christine said she tested positive for coronavirus, two days after the Selling Sunset reunion taping, she was spotted in public filming with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. When Andy asked the real estate agent how that timing worked out, she replied, "I had a campaign that I was supposed to shoot, actually with Lisa Rinna, and what happened is Lisa had scheduling conflicts, and this is three months prior."

He then asked if she filmed with COVID and Christine said, "No. I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside." She clarified, "Positive to go, as in negative."