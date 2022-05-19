Kourtney Kardashian's Kids React to Her PDA With Travis Barker on The Kardashians

Fans love to keep up with the Kardashians, but it looks like Kourtney Kardashian's kids could do without seeing her PDA with Travis Barker.
During the May 19 episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched Penelope Disick tell her mom what she really thinks about them kissing. The candid moment took place while Kourtney and her 9-year-old daughter were playing a game of ping-pong. Travis then walked in, and Kourtney wrapped her arms around him to give him a smooch.
"Mom!" Penelope said, "No kissing!"
While Kourtney said she wanted "just one" kiss from her love, P told her no. "Sorry," Travis said. Kourtney then asked her daughter, "What about our certificates you gave us?" However, Penelope still said "no."
She wasn't the only one to say something about them locking lips. Later on in the episode, Kourtney and Travis had a family dinner with Penelope, Kourtney's 7-year-old son Reign Disick, and Travis' kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23 (in addition to Penelope and Reign, Kourtney shares 12-year-old son Mason Disick with her ex Scott Disick). And when the Poosh founder and the blink-182 drummer started kissing at the table, Reign didn't hold back his reaction.
"I'm gonna die," he said. "Ew, guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?"
Hearing the request, Travis told Kourtney, "No French kissing, baby."
This isn't the first candid moment viewers have seen from Kourtney's kids. When Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October and she called her children to tell them the news, Penelope started crying and told her to hang up.
"Penelope took it hard," Kourtney said in an earlier episode. "I think it's a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn't know what it means."
Reign also said the news was "not exciting." Ultimately, Kourtney said she wished her children could have been there for the proposal like Travis' kids.
"I do wish that my kids were here," she said. "I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise."
Of course, social media followers have seen the families share several sweet moments together, from going on joint vacations to spending the holidays with each other.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said in the May 19 episode. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
In fact, Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in a courthouse wedding earlier this week, have expressed how they want to have a baby one day and viewers have followed their journey.
"Travis is a really amazing father," Kourtney said. "It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we've all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."