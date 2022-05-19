Stranger Things Cast Warns That Season 4 Is Too “Disturbing” for Young Viewers: Everything We Know

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

It sounds like the Upside Down was the least of our worries.

In anticipation of the Stranger Things season four premiere on May 27, the stars of the Netflix sci-fi hit told E! News that viewers—especially young ones!—have no idea what awaits them.

"I thought they'd have to tone it down," Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, told E! News. "I didn't think they would commit to how gruesome it was on the page. But clearly they don't care about young kids at all."

Won't they think of the children?! Or, you know, adults who get easily scared?!

"Kids will be scared. Kids will have nightmares," Joe Keery, who plays Steve, agreed. "If I was a kid and I watching this, it would be disturbing."

Alright, now we're just terrified. And we thought finding Barb's body in season was scary!

Caleb McLaughlin, who has been around since the beginning as Lucas, echoed the sentiment. "When I watched this season, I was like ‘Wow, I don't think I would want my nephew to watch this,'" Caleb said. "It's very gory. It's a lot. It's really intense. We really took it up a notch."

We're happy to hear that Caleb is a stand-up uncle, but it's not calming our nerves!