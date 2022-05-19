Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester Finally Reunite

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here with a Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester reunion you won't want to miss.

Penn revealed on May 18 that the two Gossip Girl alums recently met up at long last for a special new project. In fact, he shared that Leighton supported his new podcast, Podcrushed, by recording the first episode with him.

The reunion snap on Penn's Instagram Story showed him and Leighton posing together on the sidewalk with the caption, "Best pic we took (No lie)." In the pic, the You star has his arm draped around her shoulder as he squints in the sunlight.

Where are the Dan and Blair shippers when you need them?

The first episode of his podcast—which premiered May 18—revealed the truth about how Penn and Leighton met, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Spoiler alert: It actually wasn't on everybody's favorite CW series. Leighton and Penn crossed paths about a year before filming Gossip Girl while on the set of a "real B-grade" horror film, as Penn put it.