Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester Finally Reunite

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here with a Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester reunion you won't want to miss.
Penn revealed on May 18 that the two Gossip Girl alums recently met up at long last for a special new project. In fact, he shared that Leighton supported his new podcast, Podcrushed, by recording the first episode with him.
The reunion snap on Penn's Instagram Story showed him and Leighton posing together on the sidewalk with the caption, "Best pic we took (No lie)." In the pic, the You star has his arm draped around her shoulder as he squints in the sunlight.
Where are the Dan and Blair shippers when you need them?
The first episode of his podcast—which premiered May 18—revealed the truth about how Penn and Leighton met, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Spoiler alert: It actually wasn't on everybody's favorite CW series. Leighton and Penn crossed paths about a year before filming Gossip Girl while on the set of a "real B-grade" horror film, as Penn put it.
"I don't think about it hardly ever but then I'm like, oh, Hella-Burger," he explained. "Well, actually it's called Drive Thru."
Now some may be thinking, "Hmm, I have never watched that film." Well, neither has Leighton or Penn (at least in full).
"I don't think I've ever seen it," Leighton shared. Penn then chimed in, "I don't think I have either. I've seen clips."
Podcrushed—which is hosted by Penn along with Nava Kavelin, a former middle school director, and Sophie Ansari, a former fifth grade teacher—takes listeners back to the school days—not the Gossip Girl school days, but those run-of-the-mill awkward middle school days.
According to the show's website, Penn will read "your middle school story" while the podcast "explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teen."
While it's likely their old Gossip Girl scripts boasted much more glamorous tales, Leighton and Penn have plenty of experience when it comes to portraying self-discovery in school.
