Dove Cameron Reflects on Feeling "Terrorized" by Identity in Tearful Selfies

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron is looking inwards as she embarks on a journey to "unlearn self abuse and hatred."

In an Instagram post on May 18, the Descendants star candidly shared she's "been struggling lately with the concept of self, my inner relationship to who I know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who I feel I have never known but other people seem to." Alongside photos of her tearful reflection in a mirror, she wrote in a lengthy note, "I've been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorized by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute flow with something new and peripheral and joyous to me."

Explaining how she's been "covering mirrors" and "feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful" lately, Dove—who previously came out as queer—went on to say that "sexuality and performative gender norms, societal rewards and identity are really throwing me for a loop."

She feels that social media, mirrors, branding and other ways of "broadcasting" our lives for others to see is "not optimal for mental health, clarity of energy or relationship to our inner world," she continued. "This is a modern problem not designed with human health in mind."