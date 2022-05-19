Yellowstone Spin-Off 1883 Will Have a New Season, But There's a Catch

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Buckle up, because there's more 1883 on the horizon.

The hit Yellowstone spin-off will expand on its story for a Paramount+ limited series called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story—but there's a catch. While the show carries the 1883 moniker, it will tell an entirely different story from season one, so don't get your hopes up about seeing 1883 season one stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill or Sam Elliott.

The new series will star Academy Award nominee David Oyelowo as Reeves, "a legendary lawman of the Wild West," according to the streamer. "Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

1883: The Bass Reeves Story will be co-executive produced by Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan, who always alluded to the fact that 1883 might only be a one season thing.