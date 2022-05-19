Halsey Claps Back at Critics Saying They “Look Sick”

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Stop ‘cause you're killing Halsey's vibe.

The "Bad at Love" singer addressed some comments they've received regarding their health after sharing last week that they've been diagnosed with multiple conditions.

In a TikTok video, Halsey is pictured zoning out. Text on the screen captures comments Halsey has heard lately: "Halsey u look sick," "Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones," "She's too thin :/" and "Looks unhealthy."

The artist set the record straight in the description, writing, "'u look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

The clap back comes shortly after Halsey opened up about being hospitalized for anaphylaxis and revealed multiple diagnoses that resulted from complications related to endometriosis—a condition Halsey has dealt with for at least five years.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted earlier this month, the singer reflected on their wellbeing.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey, who is mom to 9-month-old son, Ender, said in in the videos. "I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on."