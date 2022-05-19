Brittany and Jason Aldean’s 4-Year-Old Son Sent to Emergency Room After Falling at Pool

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s son Memphis Aldean Williams had his first trip to the emergency room. Find out how the 4-year-old is doing after needing stitches.

By Kelly Gilmore May 19, 2022 12:07 AMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesInjury And IllnessJason AldeanBrittany Kerr
Watch: Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes EMERGENCY Surgery

Brittany and Jason Aldean just experienced a scary parenting first.

In an Instagram Story shared by Brittany on May 17, viewers learned that her 4-year-old son Memphis Aldean Williams took his first trip to the E.R.

"Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool.. two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.," she wrote alongside a photo of Memphis flashing a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed with an iPad and popcorn.

Brittany continued her post by thanking the "great nurses" and "one awesome doc" who cared for her son.

As for how Memphis is doing post the stitches scare? Brittany assured followers, "He's doing great… mama's heart, not so much."

Jason also took to social media to share the news by adding a photo of Memphis on his Story.

"Lil man had his first trip to the ER today," Jason wrote. "Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin."

read
Jason Aldean Reveals How His Family Made Summer "Special" During Quarantine

Jason and Brittany—who tied the knot in 2015—share Memphis and daughter Navy Rome Williams, 3, together. Jason is also father to daughters Keeley Williams, 19 and Kendyl Williams, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

Prior to welcoming Memphis into the world, Jason revealed that his son's name was inspired by his love for Elvis Presley.

"We had a notepad we were keeping different names on, Jason recalled while on Country Countdown USA in 2017. "There were a couple we agreed on, but only one that we felt was it. I've always been a big Elvis fan."

Even though Memphis' visit to the hospital had his parents all shook up (in true Elvis fashion), we are glad the "champ" is okay!

Trending Stories

1

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

4

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

5

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

Latest News

Yellowstone Spin-Off 1883 Gets a New Season After All

Halsey Claps Back at Critics Saying They “Look Sick”

Find Out the Kanye West Protégé Who Won The Masked Singer

RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Has a Surprising Link to Kim Kardashian

Exclusive

How Mariah Carey Reacted to Nick Cannon's Tribute Song "Alone"

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

Halsey Shares Message on Roe V. Wade During Opening Night of Tour