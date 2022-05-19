Find Out the Kanye West Protégé Who Won The Masked Singer

A season of The Masked Singer that was equal parts controversy and competition finally has a winner!

After months of highs and lows, Firefly, Ringmaster and The Prince battled it out for singing supremacy on the May 18 finale.

To kick off the evening, The Prince was introduced with a "clue campaign" featuring a photo of Ryan Murphy, a Glee Club pin, a cat and a Broadway street sign before a rousing performance of Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

Up next, Firefly's clue campaign included a basketball hoop, a keyboard and a button that read "5, 6, 7, 8" with the 7 in bold. She followed with a seductive version of Usher's "Bad Girl," which involved her performing right in front of the panelists' desk.

Finally, Ringmaster's performance of Sara Bareilles' "Gravity" was preceded by a clue campaign featuring a horse, a mouse dressed as a princess, a gold chain with the number 80 and a photo of Simon Cowell.