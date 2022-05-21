12 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Fire up your kindle and check out Daisy Jones & The Six, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Sandman and these nine other books before they premiere on TV later this year.

By Tierney Bricker May 21, 2022
Forget winter, adaptations are coming!

With the recent premieres of The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO and Conversations With Friends on Hulu, it's a great time to be a reader who also happens to love TV. Those are just two of the bestselling books that have been adapted into series, joining an elite club that also counts BridgertonBig Little Lies and Normal People among its members.

And the rest of the year is jam-packed with even more page-to-screen conversions, including the next epic Game of Thrones story centered on House Targaryen's reign, To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han's equally as swoonworthy The Summer I Turned Pretty saga and a Reese Witherspoon-produced musical drama set in the 1960s starring Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. Oh, and did we mention a new Lord of the Rings epic and the highly anticipated debut of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman? Sometimes, the pop culture gods give with two hands.

So, to make sure you are ahead of the trends and can be that friend who says "I actually read the book first," fire up your Kindle or make space in your beach bag because we have all the books you need to check out ASAP before they become your next TV obsession: 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kahlua
The Old Man

Based On: The Old Man by Thomas Perry
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Bill Heck, Alia Shawkat, Amy Brenneman, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonnilla
Premieres: June 16 on FX
Why We're Excited: The Dude is coming to the small screen, who wouldn't be excited for that? Add in a villainous turn from Lithgow and this gritty FBI thriller is must-see TV.

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based On: Jenny Han's young adult trilogy
Starring: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Chris Briney, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, David Iacono, Rain Spencer and Alfredo Narciso
Premieres: June 17 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Um, it's a teen soap from the author behind the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies that is set in a sleepy beach town in Rhode Island and centers on a love triangle between a 16-year-old girl and the set of brothers she's grown up with. Cue up the Dashboard Confessional on your Spotify playlist now 'cause this one is going to have you in your feels in the best possible way.

Ollie Upton/HBO
House of the Dragon

Based On: George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood
Starring: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno
Premieres: August 21 on HBO
Why We're Excited: Because we have a fetish for power-hungry blondes? All dye-job jokes aside, it's been two years since Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run and we are more than ready to return to Westeros. The prequel focuses on the reign of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events in the OG series. But, most importantly: DRAGONS!

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Based On: The Lord of the Rings series by J. R. R. Tolkien
Starring: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.
Premieres: September 2 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Like Gollum with his precious, resistance is futile when it comes to returning to Middle-earth for another adventure set thousands of years before the events of The Lord Of The Rings film franchise and The Hobbit trilogy. Plus, it's likely the most expensive TV show ever made, so it will be nice to see what our annually increasing Prime membership is going toward!

Gotham/GC Images
Daisy Jones & The Six

Based On: Taylor Jenkins-Reid's bestselling novel of the same name
 Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Clafin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Josh Whitehouse and Will Harrison
Premieres: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a faux music documentary about the rise and fall of a legendary '60s band (think Fleetwood Mac) starring attractive people and featuring original music with lyrics so poignant we wish AIM was still a thing so we could use them as our away messages. Prepare for sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll with a splash of Reese Witherspoon-approved sweet tea as the star serves as a producer.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Vampire Academy

Based On: Richelle Mead's popular young adult fantasy series
Starring: Sisi Stringer, Daniele Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner
Premieres: TBA on Peacock
Why We're Excited: While the 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch left much to be desired (We still love you, girl!), we have high hopes for this supernatural high school drama, considering The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec is behind it. Plus, the epic story has all the elements that could make it the next big teen drama, including a compelling love triangle, a fierce friendship between its two female leads and new twist on the vampire genre. You're going to want to sink your teeth into this one. 

Bobby Bank/Getty Images
The Midnight Club

Based On: The beloved horror anthology series of the same name, written by Christopher Pike
Starring: Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota
Premieres: TBA on Netflix
Why We're Excited: With The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan at the helm and a captivating premise—a group of terminally ill teenage patients meet in secret at midnight to tell scary stories—this is one we will be pressing play on as soon as the clock strikes midnight. Just know we will be keeping the lights on.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
The Power

Based On: Creator Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name
Starring: Leslie Mann, Auli'i Cravalho, Rainn Wilson, John Leguizamo, Halle Bush, Toheeb Jimoh, Daniela Vega, Nico Hiraga and Ria Zmitowicz
Premieres: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a world in which every teenage girl in the world develops the power to electrocute people at will and it's something that can't be taken away from them. Now imagine if they learn how to awaken that ability in older women as well. Like Beyonce once asked: Who run the world?

Courtesy of Netflix
The Sandman

Based On: Neil Gaiman's DC Comics series
Starring: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Boyd Holbrook, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal and Sandra James-Young
Premieres: TBA on Netflix
Why We're Excited: We feel like we've been fantasizing about this series becoming a reality for years, which is actually true because Hollywood has been trying to adapt it since 1991. And now, thanks to Gaiman, The Dark Knight trilogy producer David S. Goyer and Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg, we are finally entering the kingdom of Dreaming. No one wake us up!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Three Women

Based On: The non-fiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and Sean Meehan
Premieres: TBA on Showtime
Why We're Excited: One of the most relevant books of 2019, the series will explore female desire as it follows a trio of women who are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
Love and Death

Based On: The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Krysten Ritter, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel and Tom Pelphrey.
Premieres: TBA on HBO Max
Why We're Excited: Ax murderers, so hot right now. First, Jessica Biel played Dallas-area killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true crime drama Candy. And now, Olsen is set to play the housewife-turned-murderer, a role her recent turns in Marvel's WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness definitely prepared her for. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Paper Girls

Based On: Brian K. Vaughn's comic book series
Starring: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza and Nate Corddry
Premieres: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Four young paper girls team up to save the world after they unwittingly get caught in in the middle of a war between two factions of time-travelers. Expect heart, humor and lots of hijinks as the quartet visits the past and future, encountering various versions of themselves along the way. 

