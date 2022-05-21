12 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Forget winter, adaptations are coming!

With the recent premieres of The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO and Conversations With Friends on Hulu, it's a great time to be a reader who also happens to love TV. Those are just two of the bestselling books that have been adapted into series, joining an elite club that also counts Bridgerton, Big Little Lies and Normal People among its members.

And the rest of the year is jam-packed with even more page-to-screen conversions, including the next epic Game of Thrones story centered on House Targaryen's reign, To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han's equally as swoonworthy The Summer I Turned Pretty saga and a Reese Witherspoon-produced musical drama set in the 1960s starring Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. Oh, and did we mention a new Lord of the Rings epic and the highly anticipated debut of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman? Sometimes, the pop culture gods give with two hands.