12 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Forget winter, adaptations are coming!
With the recent premieres of The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO and Conversations With Friends on Hulu, it's a great time to be a reader who also happens to love TV. Those are just two of the bestselling books that have been adapted into series, joining an elite club that also counts Bridgerton, Big Little Lies and Normal People among its members.
And the rest of the year is jam-packed with even more page-to-screen conversions, including the next epic Game of Thrones story centered on House Targaryen's reign, To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han's equally as swoonworthy The Summer I Turned Pretty saga and a Reese Witherspoon-produced musical drama set in the 1960s starring Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. Oh, and did we mention a new Lord of the Rings epic and the highly anticipated debut of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman? Sometimes, the pop culture gods give with two hands.
So, to make sure you are ahead of the trends and can be that friend who says "I actually read the book first," fire up your Kindle or make space in your beach bag because we have all the books you need to check out ASAP before they become your next TV obsession: