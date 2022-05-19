Tristan Thompson Reveals Khloe Kardashian Dig That Got a Fan Ejected From NBA Game

During the May 19 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson explained to Khloe Kardashian why he had a fan tossed from one of his NBA games. Find out the shocking reason.

By Alyssa Ray May 19, 2022 4:00 AMTags
TVKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson experienced a different kind of personal foul at one of his NBA games.

During the May 19 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the basketball pro confirmed that he had a fan removed from the Nov. 28 game between his then-team, the Sacramento Kings, and the Memphis Grizzlies over disparaging remarks made about Khloe Kardashian.

While reports initially claimed that the fan was making comments about the Kardashian-Jenners in general, Tristan told Khloe, "It was directed at you."

After Khloe pressed for more details, the NBA star revealed that the heckler commented on Khloe's past. Not satisfied with this vague response, the Good American founder asked, "Like what?"

As Tristan was clearly hesitant to respond, Khloe assured him that she could not care less, adding, "I'm not offended."

Tristan claimed that the fan accused Khloe of talking to "different basketball players," adding that Tristan was "just the next one."

Though Khloe laughed off the drama, she did note, "OK, he called me a wh--e, and said I date basketball players. I've had six boyfriends, three of them have been in the NBA. Thank you. How is that my problem?"

As for how Tristan responded? He initially told the fan, "Listen here, man. Enjoy the game with your girl, because you're coming here to see me."

When things escalated, Tristan, who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, said he had the rowdy fan tossed, stating, "You're not gonna keep talking about my family like that."

Khloe approved of Tristan's decision, noting in a confessional, "That's just how everyone should be. You just are supposed to protect your family."

Khloe and Tristan—who've broken up and reconciled on previous occasions—are not quite on the same page these days. Specifically, the pair are no longer a couple, but continue to co-parent True together.

In January, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols and apologized to Khloe on Instagram for "the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.

"You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.

