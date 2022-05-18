Why Fans Think FKA twigs Is Throwing Shade at an Ex in New TikTok

FKA twigs is serving up a juicy blind item.
The "Cellophane" singer recently took a swipe at one of her exes on social media, leading to speculation she may have been referencing former boyfriend Robert Pattinson.
In a TikTok video posted May 18, FKA twigs is seen lying on the grass as she lip-synchs the words, "Did you know that I loved you." She added the shady caption, "when he's 6 ft+ looks malnourished with mummy issues."
While the 34-year-old didn't call out the ex by name, fans were quick to point fingers at the Twilight star, who is 6'1.
One TikTok follower commented, "That's rob babe," while another one added, "Twilight vampire was charity work babes."
FKA twigs and The Batman star dated for three years, and were reportedly engaged, before they split in 2017. At the time, two sources told E! News that it was the actor who ended things. One insider said the couple's travel schedules "took a big toll on the relationship."
Following their breakup, FKA twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) spoke out about abut her ex's rabid Twilight fan base, and how many of them were cruel to her over social media.
"Robert was their white Prince Charming and I think they considered that he should definitely be with someone white and blonde and not me," she revealed on the Grounded with Louise Theroux podcast last year. "People called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet."
The artist admitted that the fans' comments had a "massive, dysmorphic effect" on her for about six months to a year.
"Every time I saw my pictures, in photographs, I would think, ‘Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are gonna say that I look like a monkey, so I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have'," she shared. "It was deeply unfair at the time that I was made to feel so self-conscious and so ugly."
Ultimately FKA twigs proclaimed that she's "never know herself better" after splitting from Rob and described the experience as an "unmeshing" to Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily.
"Like when you're with somebody, your lives become very entwined with like your friends and family and your routine," she said 2019. "And then the unmeshing is you're then by yourself and then it's finding your own morning routine, or your nighttime routine. Even something as simple as like, wow, now I can decorate the living room how I want it."
She added, "I have always really known who I am, but it's just kind of discovering like who I was in adult crisis was like a big thing,"
In 2018, FKA twigs moved on with Honey Boy co-star Shia LaBeouf. In December 2020, she filed a civil lawsuit against the actor in Los Angeles, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship. In his response, Shia stated he had been "abusive" to himself and those around him "for years" and that he was "ashamed" and "sorry to those [he] hurt." He denied all allegations made by FKA twigs.
A Los Angeles court recently set a jury trial date for April 17, 2023, according to Rolling Stone.
For the past two years she has been dating the 1975's Matty Healy, who has referred to his girlfriend as a "legend," "icon," and "LOML," (aka love of my life) on Instagram.