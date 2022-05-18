Emmy Rossum Shares the Only Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

Emmy Rossum relives her journey to accepting her natural curls and shares the hair, skincare, and makeup products she's been loyal to for years.

Emmy RossumAlberto Rodriguez/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you have trouble sticking to a routine with your beauty products, let Emmy Rossum be your inspiration. She has been very consistent with her regimen for years. In her Vogue tutorial, the Shameless alum divulged, "I would say that I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every single night. There's probably only one night in my entire life when I didn't do it and I think it was the night I went into labor." That is understandable, for sure.

The Angelyne star shared her hair, skin, and makeup routine that has 28 steps and products she's been loyal to for 15-20 years. She also talked about her journey to embracing her hair's natural texture, explaining, "What I love about curly hair is that I think it projects a confidence. For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratined my hair. I would flat iron and blow dry and kind of try to contort this into a different ideal of beauty. Finally, embracing my natural hair is something that makes me feel so unique."

If you're looking for some motivation, check out Emmy's go-to hair, skincare, and makeup products.

read
Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

Emmy Rossum's Hair Routine

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler

"In the shower, I use Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler. I went through years of using 15 different products to try and get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to [the conclusion] that this is the one product that works for me."

This product has 16.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$13-$27
Sephora
$27
Amazon
$27
Ulta

The Curly Co. Collapsible Hair Diffuser

After scrunching her hair with a microfiber towel, Emmy used a diffuser, explaining, "This is the diffuser attachment that I use. I travel with it. It's really good."

This diffuser has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$16
Amazon

Emmy Rossum's Skincare Routine

iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist

"I'm going to start with iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist. I like this to refresh makeup. I like it on the beach. I like it any time you just feel you need to reset."

$40
Amazon
$40
Skinstore
$40
Dermstore

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

"Next, I apply Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream."

This do-it-all cream is great for hydration and you can use it to shape your eyebrows or add some subtle highlight to your cheeks, according to the brand. It has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
Elizabeth Arden
$25
Ulta
$25
Amazon

iS Clinical iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

"Next, I'm going to use the Hydra-Cool Serum from iS Clinical. Having clear skin and having hydrated skin, really makes me feel confident, way more than even makeup. I would say that I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every single night. There's probably only one night in my entire life when I didn't do it and I think it was the night I went into labor. 

$96
Dermstore
$96
Amazon

Sisley Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid

"This is a Sisley Fluid Eye Contour." Emmy applied this gently around her eyes."

This eye cream has an attached ceramic applicator and the brand claims that it smooths and brightens the skin around the eye.

$165
Saks Fifth Avenue
$165
Violet Grey
$165
Nordstrom

iS Clinical Neck Perfect Complex

"This is a neck complex by iS Clinical. I have to be honest, I'm really obsessed with neck skin."

$105
Dermstore
$105
Violet Grey
$105
Skinstore

Sisley Paris Double Tenseur Moisturizing Gel

"This is a Sisley primer of sorts," Emmy said while she patted the product into her skin.

An Amazon shopper raved, "This product seriously is the best primer ever! It makes my skin look perfect. No more visible pores. No more separating foundation. Further I can visibly see the difference it is making in my skin it looks tighter and feels tighter. I know many people gripe about the price point of this product, but it's worth every penny!!! I can't live without it anymore. I also would like to say it is a lot cheaper than Botox or any other cosmetic procedure to address multiple issues at once."

$210
Nordstrom
$192
$115
Amazon
$210
Sisley Paris

Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen

"The most important piece of any skincare routine is SPF. This is Isdin Actinica."

This sunscreen has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$60
Isdin
$60
Amazon

Emmy Rossum's Makeup Routine

Sisley-Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation

"I use this Sisley foundation. I do not use foundation every day, but if I have a Zoom meeting or I'm going out to dinner or a business lunch, I do like a little bit. Or if I just have a little bit of extra time, sometimes I just like to swipe it on. This is also super super lightweight, so it doesn't feel like anything."

$100
Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Sisley-Paris
$100
Nordstrom

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

"This is a Kosas concealer," Emmy shared before mixing the product with another concealer from Kevyn Aucoin.

"I am not going to cover my blue line. My blue line is something my husband really loves," Emmy explained as she applied concealer with a brush underneath her eyes. We met making a movie together and he was the director. He would never allow them to put on concealer on that part of my eye because he said it looked real and authentic. In fact, him loving that about me, made me love that about me." 

Hailey Bieber recently recommended this concealer, which has 227.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. 

$28
Sephora
$28
Revolve
$40
Amazon

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

"This is a Kevyn Aucoin concealer. I like to mix them."

$34
$20
Skinstore
$36
Dermstore
$34
Nordstrom

Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint Satin Eye Shadow

"This is a Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint. I mix a pink and a more brownie brown. What I like about creams is you kind of can't mess them up."

$28
Revolve
$28
Amazon
$28
Violet Grey

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil

"I use this Charlotte Tilbury pencil in Dark Pearl." 

This pencil has 69.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. 

$29
Sephora
$29
Nordstrom
$29
Charlotte Tilbury

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

"This is the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler," Emmy said as she quickly curled both sets of lashes.

$23
Shu Uemura
$25
Amazon

By Terry Lash-Expert Twist Brush Mascara

"Next up is mascara. I would say that mascara is probably something that I do every day. And this is a really cool mascara. I've used this for a couple years. It's a twist brush. I like to do two coats only on the top. I do one coat straight and then one coat curly."

$30
Amazon
$30
Dermstore
$30
Violet Grey

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer

"This is a Benefit bronzer. I really like more matte products. I find that anything with kind of an iridescence, those little particles tend to make me break out." 

This bronzer has 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 298.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$33
Ulta
$32
Sephora
$28-$33
Amazon

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush

"This is something that I've probably been using for 20 years. This is the Chanel blush. I used this on Mystic River. I like the apples of the cheeks to be pinker." 

$45
Ulta
$45
Chanel
$45
Nordstrom

Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil

"Brows are something that I really care about. I've had to bleach, shave, tweeze, and do all kinds of things to my eyebrows. My eyebrows are back. They're happening. I'm just going to go in and use this tiny pencil right there. I went through a phase where I really liked to fill it all in and they just looked like two crazy Legos on my face. It wasn't that cute." 

This pencil has 54.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers

$37
Hourglass
$37
Ulta
$37
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter

"This is the Anastasia Clear Brow Gel," Emmy said as she brushed her brows with the gel."

This brow gel has 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 197.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Ulta
$22
Sephora
$22
Amazon

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

"This is Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm. I have used this forever."

This lip balm has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$5
Ulta
2 for $9
Amazon

Rouje Lip Palette Les 4 Rouje Cream

"This is a Rouje palette," Emmy said as she applied the product to her lips and cheeks with her fingers."

$45
Violet Grey

Emmy Rossum's Perfume

Profumi Di Firenze Vaniglia Del Madagascar Deluxe Edition Eau de Parfum

"This is my last step. I really care about how things smell. I love a little spritz of perfume. This is Vaniglia del Madagascar. I've been using this for 10 or 15 years. I don't like a lot, but I do like to do a spray and step through. I really just like to smell like a sweet cookie. 

$190
Neiman Marcus

If you're looking for more celeb beauty recommendations, 20 stars say they use this concealer, including Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, and Hannah Godwin.

