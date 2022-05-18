Jersey Shore and The Hills Are Both Being Rebooted—With a Twist

Watch : Why Vinny Guadagnino LOVES Chippendales

The golden age of reality TV is back—kinda.

A new G.T.L. crew is headed to MTV, as the network announced reboot Jersey Shore 2.0 on May 18. Just don't get your hopes up about seeing Snooki and The Situation stumbling along the boardwalk in their mid-to-late 30s.

"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the network said. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

Jersey Shore became a cultural phenomenon during its six season run from 2009 to 2012 and was later rebooted with 2017's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which reunited all of the original cast members except Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

MTV is also going back to the West Coast, rebooting its glitzy reality series The Hills with a new show called The Hills: Next Gen, according to Deadline. Similarly, don't expect to catch Lauren Conrad or Whitney Port fumbling around fashion showrooms or West Hollywood apartments.