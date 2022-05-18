TikTok Star Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Vibrator After Getting It “Stuck Up” Her Butt

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

A woman recently became the butt of jokes on social media after revealing that she had to undergo surgery to get a sex toy removed from her backside.

TikToker @sophzaloafs, who is based in the United Kingdom, racked up more than 145,000 likes on the since-deleted video, according to TMZ. In the clip, she shared her unbelievable story, revealing that things took a turn for the worse after she couldn't get the three-inch toy out of her butt.

The user shared that she couldn't go to the hospital the night the vibrator got stuck, because her kids were sleeping. So, she tried to get some rest with the toy still lodged inside of her. However, it continued buzzing throughout the night.

"[I] eventually did fall asleep," she recalled, per the outlet. "I woke up, it was off. So, one would assume the battery had died. That was very wrong of me to assume."