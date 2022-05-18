TikTok Star Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Vibrator After Getting It “Stuck Up” Her Butt

TikToker @sophzaloafs’ butt was on the line after she was hospitalized for getting a three-inch sex toy stuck in her rear end.

A woman recently became the butt of jokes on social media after revealing that she had to undergo surgery to get a sex toy removed from her backside. 

TikToker @sophzaloafs, who is based in the United Kingdom, racked up more than 145,000 likes on the now-private video, according to TMZ. In the clip, she shared her unbelievable story, revealing that things took a turn for the worse after she couldn't get the three-inch toy out of her butt. 

The user shared that she couldn't go to the hospital the night the vibrator got stuck, because her kids were sleeping. So, she tried to get some rest with the toy still lodged inside of her. However, it continued buzzing throughout the night.

"[I] eventually did fall asleep," she recalled, per the outlet. "I woke up, it was off. So, one would assume the battery had died. That was very wrong of me to assume."

The next morning, the woman went to seek medical help and had an X-ray done. She said doctors tried twice to remove the toy with their hands, but her "only option was to have it surgically removed."

After the TikToker woke up from surgery, she noticed the toy in a plastic bag in a kidney dish on the table. And to her surprise, it still worked. 

TikTok/YouTube

"I think it must've had some cool technology as part of its spec, you know?" she said. "It must've had a self-timer, it must've just, you know? Or they thought, ‘She had such a good time. Let's replace the batteries for her completely free of charge.'"

Hopefully, this viral story doesn't give her the wrong buzz.

