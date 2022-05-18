Taylor Hawkins' Friends Slam Rolling Stone Article About Foo Fighters Drummer's Final Days

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

However, following the article's publication, Matt posted a statement on Instagram clarifying his remarks in the story, which he assumed was going to be "a celebration of [Taylor's] life and work."

"My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended," he wrote in part. "Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families. I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration."

Those sentiments were similarly echoed by Chad in his own Instagram post. In the article, Chad shared that Taylor once told him, "I can't do it like this anymore."

"I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved," Chad said. "Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalized and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate. I apologize to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day."