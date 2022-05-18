Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Break Up Again

After breaking up and getting back together, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have again gone their separate ways.
A source exclusively tells E! News it's "100 percent over" between the Daily Show host and the actress and that "they've been broken up for a while."
As for the reason behind the split, it seems like Trevor and Minka just weren't on the same page. "She is very disappointed," the insider shares. "They were going in circles and ending up in the same place. It didn't work."
It looks like the comedian is getting back out there, as the source said Trevor is dating.
Fans first learned of his romance with the Friday Night Lights star in August 2020. A source told E! News they'd been seeing each other for "several months" and were living together, adding that the two were "getting serious."
While Trevor and Minka kept details of their relationship private, they were spotted out on the occasional date night and a source told E! News in January 2021 that they were "very much in love."
But in May of that year, reports spread that the pair had called it quits. Still, it seemed like Trevor and Minka were willing to give their relationship another chance as they were seen vacationing in St. Barts a little more than a week later. E! News has previously reported they had broken up and gotten back together in the past.
"They are hopeful things will work out," a source told E! News at the time, "and are seeing where it goes."
Although, an insider noted they were "taking things slowly." As the source put it, "Nothing is official between them. They are spending time together."
Trevor and Minka continued to spark reconciliation rumors with their joint outings. And in December 2021 and January 2022, they posted pictures from their trip to South Africa, where Trevor was born, making it the first time they'd shared snapshots of themselves together.
The Comedy Central star has previously talked about his desire to keep his love life out of the spotlight. As he said on a 2019 episode of The Howard Stern Show, "I'm not a big fan of celebrity." Although, he noted he's "not opposed" to getting married one day.
"I don't know," he told Howard Stern. "I can only know where I am now in life and that's what I've learned to enjoy."
E! News has reached out to reps for Trevor and Minka but has not received any comment.