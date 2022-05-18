Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Break Up Again

Watch : Inside Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly's "Holiday of a Lifetime"

After breaking up and getting back together, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have again gone their separate ways.

A source exclusively tells E! News it's "100 percent over" between the Daily Show host and the actress and that "they've been broken up for a while."

As for the reason behind the split, it seems like Trevor and Minka just weren't on the same page. "She is very disappointed," the insider shares. "They were going in circles and ending up in the same place. It didn't work."

It looks like the comedian is getting back out there, as the source said Trevor is dating.

Fans first learned of his romance with the Friday Night Lights star in August 2020. A source told E! News they'd been seeing each other for "several months" and were living together, adding that the two were "getting serious."

While Trevor and Minka kept details of their relationship private, they were spotted out on the occasional date night and a source told E! News in January 2021 that they were "very much in love."