Jesse Williams Thanks Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew for Not "Disturbing" His Play With Her Tears

Last time Grey's Anatomy fans checked, Japril was heading to Boston. So, what are these two doing in New York City?
Sarah Drew took to her Instagram on May 18 to applaud her Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams on his Broadway debut in Take Me Out. And according to the actress, the show put her in all the feels.
"Got to see this guy shine in his Tony nominated broadway debut last night on my way home from Canada!" Sarah wrote. "What a show! What a performance!"
Sarah went on to note that she laughed and cried during Take Me Out as "It was moving and hilarious and heart wrenching." And while she shouted out Jesse for his "stunning performance," she gave a nod to Jesse Tyler Ferguson for bringing her to "joyous tears several times" as she watched.
So it seems Sarah has nothing but brilliant things to say about the Broadway production. As for her onscreen ex's review on Sarah as an audience member? He gave her applause for not crying too much.
"Love youuu!!," Jesse commented under her Instagram post. "And thanks for not disturbing the show with your joyful weeping!!!!"
Fans took to the comment section to relish in the pair's continued support for one another. After all, Jesse and Sarah did play one of Grey's Anatomy's most roller-coaster couples: Dr. April Kepner and Dr. Jackson Avery, otherwise known as Japril.
One user wrote, "Its just amazing how you guys keep on supporting each other... Makes my [heart] warm to know there is true friendships in the entertainment industry."
Another user chimed in, declaring, "Japril is my favorite!"
And lucky for fans, Japril will be back on our screens in no time. According to Deadline, Jesse and Sarah are returning to Grey's Anatomy to reprise their roles for the season 18 finale on May 26.
Last time fans saw these two together, April agreed to follow her ex Jackson to Boston so they could co-parent their shared daughter. April also revealed she had separated from her husband, which led fans to believe there is hope for Japril to give it another go.
With that being said, time will only tell if we will be scrubbing in on a rekindled romance.