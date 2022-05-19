How Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Brief Breakup Made Them Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

In Bachelor Nation, the comeback can be greater than the setback.

Last summer, Bachelor in Paradise viewers watched Becca Kufrin, 32, and Thomas Jacobs, 29, fall in love in Mexico. But on the show's season finale, the audience was surprised to see the couple break up and leave the resort completely single.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the couple shared new details about their quick reconciliation and admitted the brief breakup may have been a blessing in disguise.

"Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," Becca told E! News at Swirl Boutique x L*Space's Psychedelic Summer event in Carlsbad, Calif. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect...But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."

Becca said that the night of the breakup, she went back to her hotel room crying. "I was just sobbing," she said. "I was like, ‘I gotta get his number and reach out to him and see if I can make amends.'"