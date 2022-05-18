All the TV Deaths That Shook Us to Our Core

Watch : This Is Us Stars Share CHEEKY Responses to Each Other

Misery loves company—even when it comes to our favorite TV shows.

We're still trying to pick ourselves up off the floor following the death of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) on the penultimate May 17 episode of This Is Us.

After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Rebecca passed away and was finally reunited with first husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in some version of the afterlife. The episode featured emotional goodbyes from Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), plus appearances from beloved cast members like Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) and William (Ron Cephas Jones).

Rebecca was also visited by second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas), who himself had an incredibly emotional death earlier in the sixth season of This Is Us. This show made us buy stock in Kleenex.

In happier news, Mandy recently teased that the series finale of the show won't be quite as sad—which seems impossible, but still...we'll take it.