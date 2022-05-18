A+ Styles to Rock the Preppy Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and More Stars

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there were a test on style, you'd ace it right now by dressing like a preppy school girl. Think Gossip Girl, Clueless vibes, but updated for 2022 à la Maude Apatow's Lexi in Euphoria with platform loafers, cropped sweater vests, oversized blazers, and plaid micro skirts. If you've ever wanted to go to private school so you can style your uniform like Serena and Blair, now is the time. Bonus: these outfits are dress code violation-free.

Recent outfits worn by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Maude Apatow and Zoey Deutch are all the preppy inspiration we need for the season ahead. This trend is here for spring and summer, but we think it's here to stay, as the prints and styles are also perfect to style for fall.

Scroll below for sweater vests, blazers, high socks, loafers, and more preppy styles from Amazon, SKIMS, Rowing Blazers, H&M, and more that will earn you an A+ in fashion.