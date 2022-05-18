Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Yee-haw! At long last, Yellowstone has a premiere date for its highly-anticipated fifth season. Find out when Kevin Costner and Co. will be back and what we know about the season.

By Daniel Trainor May 18, 2022 7:57 PMTags
TVKevin CostnerSylvester StalloneCelebrities
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

It's time to ride again: The fifth season of Yellowstone has a premiere date. 

The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills—or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.

Production is already underway on the fifth season, which will consist of 14 episodes, making it Yellowstone's longest season to date. But don't get too greedy—the season will be split into two parts. 

Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton for season five, alongside regular cast members including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole HauserJen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been upgraded to series regulars. 

Not returning for season five is—spoiler alert!—Garrett (Will Patton) who was shot and killed in the season four finale.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

When the time comes, the fifth season premiere will be followed by creator Taylor Sheridan's latest creation, Tulsa King. The show, which will find a permanent home on streaming service Paramount+, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi who "finds himself exiled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family." The project marks Stallone's first-ever regular television role.

Sheridan has a habit of convincing legends to jump to TV, as evidenced by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren signing on to the upcoming Yellowstone origin story 1932, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in December.

 

Paramount Network

Start shining those belt buckles now and you'll be ready to go when the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

For the latest on upcoming TV premiere dates, keep reading:

Trending Stories

1

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (The CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on The CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

Latest News

Emmy Rossum Shares the One Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

The Hills and Jersey Shore Are Both Being Rebooted

TikTok Star Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Vibrator From Her Butt

Taylor Hawkins' Friends Slam Article About Drummer's Final Days

Exclusive

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Break Up Again

Shereé Whitfield & Drew Sidora Take Their RHOA Feud Off-Screen