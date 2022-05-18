Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

It's time to ride again: The fifth season of Yellowstone has a premiere date.
The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills—or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.
Production is already underway on the fifth season, which will consist of 14 episodes, making it Yellowstone's longest season to date. But don't get too greedy—the season will be split into two parts.
Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton for season five, alongside regular cast members including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been upgraded to series regulars.
Not returning for season five is—spoiler alert!—Garrett (Will Patton) who was shot and killed in the season four finale.
When the time comes, the fifth season premiere will be followed by creator Taylor Sheridan's latest creation, Tulsa King. The show, which will find a permanent home on streaming service Paramount+, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi who "finds himself exiled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family." The project marks Stallone's first-ever regular television role.
Sheridan has a habit of convincing legends to jump to TV, as evidenced by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren signing on to the upcoming Yellowstone origin story 1932, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Start shining those belt buckles now and you'll be ready to go when the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.
For the latest on upcoming TV premiere dates, keep reading: