RHOBH Newbie Diana Jenkins' Surprising Connection to Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner's bestie Kyle Richards isn't the only RHOBH star with a Kardashian connection.
Diana Jenkins, the newest star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was finally introduced to fans on the May 18 episode of the hit Bravo series. During a group dinner, the businesswoman revealed she was actually hanging out with friend Kim Kardashian right before Kim's 2016 Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.
"You know I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed," Diana told Lisa Rinna, who was shocked to learn that fascinating piece of info. "I left the day before because I kept saying, 'I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe.'"
Diana added she kept a chair against her door in Paris and explained to Kim her fear was "a rich people thing."
Diana and Kim's friendship actually dates back almost a decade. The two hung out together back in February 2013 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Diana is the founder and CEO of Neuro Drinks, which sponsors Elton's annual Oscars bash.
Fast forward to 2018. Kim gave Diana a shout-out on social media after a magazine photo shoot.
"All of the BTS from my @elleusa cover shoot are on my app!" Kim posted on her Instagram in March 2018. "A big thank you to my friend Diana Jenkins @drinkneuro for letting us use your amazing home & stocking us with the best Neuro drinks all day!!!"
Speaking of Diana's home, the Bravo star reportedly owns the $120 million Malibu mansion where the Kardashian-Jenner family stayed in the summer of 2020 and filmed their final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at.
Diana also owns a home in Hidden Hills, Calif. where Kim lives, in addition to multiple other houses around the world.
Born in Sarajevo, Diana has two kids, son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneyah, 19, from her first marriage and daughter Eliyanah, 1, with current fiancé Asher Monroe.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
