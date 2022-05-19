RHOBH Newbie Diana Jenkins' Surprising Connection to Kim Kardashian

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Kris Jenner's bestie Kyle Richards isn't the only RHOBH star with a Kardashian connection.

Diana Jenkins, the newest star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was finally introduced to fans on the May 18 episode of the hit Bravo series. During a group dinner, the businesswoman revealed she was actually hanging out with friend Kim Kardashian right before Kim's 2016 Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

"You know I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed," Diana told Lisa Rinna, who was shocked to learn that fascinating piece of info. "I left the day before because I kept saying, 'I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe.'"

Diana added she kept a chair against her door in Paris and explained to Kim her fear was "a rich people thing."

Diana and Kim's friendship actually dates back almost a decade. The two hung out together back in February 2013 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.