Why Kyle Richards Might Not Return for Another Season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Will Kyle Richards Return for More RHOBH?!

There's only one remaining original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but even she is reevaluating her future on the show.

E! News caught up with Kyle Richards during NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation on May 16, and she exclusively revealed that season 12 could easily be her last.

"I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well maybe I can do one more,'" Kyle said. "And sometimes I'm just like, 'How can I keep doing this?' especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended."

In fact, when filming wrapped on the season that's currently playing out on Bravo, Kyle was adamant that her time as a Housewife had come to an end. "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way,'" she recalled. "'I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this.'"

The feeling could easily pass, though. Kyle said she often just needs time to "digest" each season. "I don't know," she added. "I just take it day by day."