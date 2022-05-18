shopDisney Twice Upon a Yearly Sale: Last Chance to Save Up to 73% Off Clothes, Home & More

Hurry! The shopDisney Twice Upon a Yearly Sale is ending soon. Don't miss your chance to score up to 73% off all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

May 18, 2022
E-comm: shopDisney Twice Yearly Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

In case you haven't already heard, the "biggest and best sale" for Disney fans is finally back! If you're a fan yourself or have a big Disney lover in your life, shopDisney's Twice Upon a Yearly Sale is on and the discounts are really good. But you'll want to hurry with this one as the sale ends today! We wouldn't want you to miss you chance to score deals over 70% off

If you're a fan of a Dooney & Bourke, shopDisney reduced the prices of several cute styles during their Twice Upon a Yearly Sale. For instance, we're loving the classic Alice in Wonderland crossbody that's perfectly sized to wear all day long and on sale for around $170. 

Adorable character plushes, action figures, Disneyland and Walt Disney World themed merch, loungewear, Loungefly bags, classy mugs and other home must-haves are on sale right now as well. With all sales, we always recommend shopping ASAP just in case something you love sells out. Again, the sale ends today so there's even more reason to shop now. 

We've rounded up all the best deals from shopDisney's Twice Upon a Yearly Sale, check those out below. 

Mickey Mouse Icon Love Mug

How can you not fall in love with this adorable Mickey Mouse Icon Love Mug? Right now it's on sale for $9.

$15
$9
shopDisney

Disneyland D Icon Belt for Adults

Wear the iconic Disneyland "D" wherever you go with this super classy icon belt. It's originally $30, but it's on sale today for $22. 

$30
$22
shopDisney

Marvel Woven Shirt for Adults

This marvelous button down shirt  is a must-have for any Marvel fan's wardrobe. The allover flower print features the iconic Avengers logo, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, and Iron Man. It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for $35. 

 

$60
$35
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Fleece Pullover for Adults

You'll be just as comfy and relaxed as Mickey when you throw on this Mickey Mouse tie-dye pullover. Right now, it's on sale for $40. 

$55
$40
shopDisney

Star Wars Logo Sweatpants for Adults

There is so much to love about these Star Wars sweatpants from the logo appliqué on the leg to the drawstring ribbon featuring lines from the opening crawl. It's originally $45, but it's on sale now for $30. 

$45
$30
shopDisney

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Love Alice in Wonderland? This gorgeous crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke features an allover print of the classic black and white illustrations of fan fave characters including Alice, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. It's originally $228, but it's on sale for $171. Dooney bags aren't always included in shopDisney sales, so now's your chance to get one at a discount. 

$228
$171
shopDisney

Disney Cats Sketch Dooney & Bourke Shopper Bag

If you're a Disney Cats lover, this Dooney & Bourke shopper bag was made for you! It features a super cute allover print with characters like Duchess, Lucifer (Cinderella), Oliver (Oliver & Co.), Yzma as Cat (The Emperor's New Groove), Figaro (Pinocchio), Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland), Binx (Hocus Pocus) and more. 

$298
$205
shopDisney

Walt Disney World Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults

Planning a Walt Disney World vacation this summer? Now's your chance to score this colorful WDW spirit jersey for a discounted price. 

$75
$50
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Quilted Jacket for Women

This beautiful quilted jacket features allover Mickey icons with the always fab Minnie Mouse looking extra cute on the front chest. The jacket is originally $60 but it's on sale now for $40. 

$60
$40
shopDisney

Marvel Hip Pack

Keep it hands-free with this cool Marvel hip pack featuring stylized art of Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel. 

$26
$15
shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Good Morning Sunshine Mug

Start your day off right with this "Good Morning Sunshine" mug featuring Minnie. Right now it's on sale for just $12! 

$20
$12
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket for Adults

This lightweight quarter-zip jacket is perfect for cool summer mornings. It features adorable Mickey Mouse screen art and puffy 'Mickey' lettering on the sleeve. It's originally $65 but it's on sale now for $40. 

$65
$40
shopDisney

Disneyland Play in the Park Zip Hoodie for Adults

This fun Disneyland-themed hoodie features a colorful graphic on the back of Tinker Bell and Dumbo are flying over some of the Park's popular attractions. It's a popular style with sizes running out fast, so be sure to snag this ASAP.

P.S. There's matching leggings as well!

$65
$40
shopDisney

Donald Duck Cuddleez Plush – Large 22-inch

This adorable Donald Duck Cuddleez Plush is super soft, squishy and perfectly sized for cuddling. It's originally $35, but it's on sale now for $27. 

$35
$27
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tote Bag

This large Mickey and Minnie tote is highly versatile and can carry anything you might need for the day ahead. It features a snap closure and a gorgeous embroidery at the front. It's originally $40, but you can can it today for $29. 

$40
$29
shopDisney

Cinderella Tie Dye T-Shirt for Women by Junk Food

This retro-inspired Cinderella tee from the Disney x Junk Food label collection is swoon-worthy. You can lounge around the house while repping your favorite Disney Princess. Best part is, it's on sale right now for 73% off! Incredible. 

$30
$8
shopDisney

Coco Loungefly Canvas Mini Backpack

This shopper-fave Coco Loungefly backpack features an allover embroidered pattern with Miguel and Héctor. The bag itself is spacious on the side, yet cute and compact on the outside. It's originally $75, but you can get it today for $52. 

$85
$52
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cake Stand and Dome

This stunning glass cake stand and dome may be themed to winter, but you'll want to snap it up now at 50% off!

$60
$30
shopDisney

Disney Classic Character Appetizer Plate Set

The Disney Classic Character Appetizer Plate Set is from the Icy Winter Collection as the cake stand above. It comes with four classy appetizer plates with designs of Mickey and Minnie in front of Fantasyland Castle, Bambi and Thumper frolicking, Tinker Bell with her arms folded, and and Chip 'n Dale running. It's on sale now for just $35, which is incredible for a Disney plate set like this. 

$60
$35
shopDisney

