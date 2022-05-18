See Ben Affleck Make a Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Documentary Trailer

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

Forget about waiting for tonight—we're too busy gushing over this moment right now.



Jennifer Lopez dropped the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, on May 18 and it's clear from the clip that the Marry Me star is playing no games when it comes to her continuing her career. However, in the roughly two-and-a-half-minute trailer, she opens up about more than just her professional endeavors—viewers also get a peek at how she handles her personal life spilling into the public eye.



After a montage of public commentary criticizing the singer over the years takes center stage, her fiancé Ben Affleck makes an appearance. "I said to her once, ‘Doesn't this bother you?'" he recalled, referring to the constant attention. "And she said, ‘I expected this.'"



Back in 2002, when Ben and Jen first became a couple—before splitting in 2004—to say they had a fans in a frenzy is an understatement (the same could be said about their 2021 reconciliation and recent second engagement).