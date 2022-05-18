Austen Kroll Speaks Out on Summer House Love Triangle With Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller

The third member of one of Bravo's most talked about love triangles has some thoughts.
Southern Charm's Austen Kroll was at the center of the Summer House season six drama, caught in a romantic mess with stars Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard. Now, he's sharing his side of what went down in Southampton, New York.
"This past summer, I was single, officially, for like the first time," Austen told Bravo's The Daily Dish at the May 16 NBCUniversal upfront presentation. His newly bachelor status made Austen quite the ladies' man on Summer House, as he made out with Lindsay at her 35th birthday party, much to Ciara's displeasure.
Still hung up on Austen after their Winter House fling, Ciara later confronted him about his actions. But Austen's response was not what she wanted to hear.
"Lindsay and I will probably kiss each other on the mouth for the next f--cking 25 years," he told her, "and nothing's going to change that."
He has since regretted his handling of the situation, telling The Daily Dish, "I was selfish."
"I understand that my selfishness hurt other people's feelings," he said, "and so all I can do is try and do better, you know, learn and grow, of course."
He also shared that he has since talked with both women and is currently "friends with them."
The love triangle was a hot topic of conversation at the Summer House season six reunion. Ciara shockingly revealed that she and Austen had hooked up after the filming had wrapped, though she says she would never do it "a-f--cking-gain."
Austen's response? "All that I can do is look back and, hopefully, like, do better."
He'll get the chance when Southern Charm season eight premieres Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.
