Ant Anstead Denies Exploiting Son Hudson on Social Media Amid Christina Haack Custody Battle

Ant Anstead is defending his social media behavior.
On May 16, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, headed to his neighborhood soccer field and filmed video of his two-year-old son Hudson showcasing his skills.
As the father-son duo passed the ball to one another, Hudson was overheard on Instagram telling his dad, "Put your phone down." One critic commented on the post with some shade.
"I thought you didn't want Hudson exploited on social media," the user said. When Ant saw the post, he shared why he really wanted to capture the moment.
"Absolutely I don't," he wrote. "Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favor of. It's a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x."
The comment comes less than three weeks after Ant filed for full custody of Hudson, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, 37.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant is seeking full custody of Hudson with Christina receiving alternating weekends with their son after Ant said that the former Flip or Flip star spends roughly "9 full days" with the toddler each month.
In response to the filing, Christina told E! News, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
She continued, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
In addition to Hudson, Christina also shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 11, and son Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.
Ant and Christina broke up after two years of marriage in September 2020. Since then, Ant has found love with actress Renée Zellweger while Christina married Josh Hall in April.
After Ant filed for full custody, Josh spoke out on Instagram writing, "I will always protect [Christina], keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that's the case."