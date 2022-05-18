Ant Anstead Denies Exploiting Son Hudson on Social Media Amid Christina Haack Custody Battle

Watch : Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes EMERGENCY Surgery

Ant Anstead is defending his social media behavior.

On May 16, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, headed to his neighborhood soccer field and filmed video of his two-year-old son Hudson showcasing his skills.

As the father-son duo passed the ball to one another, Hudson was overheard on Instagram telling his dad, "Put your phone down." One critic commented on the post with some shade.

"I thought you didn't want Hudson exploited on social media," the user said. When Ant saw the post, he shared why he really wanted to capture the moment.

"Absolutely I don't," he wrote. "Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favor of. It's a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x."